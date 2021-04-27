MPCA and Southeastern Minnesota community leaders call upon lawmakers to pass extreme weather preparedness funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Southeastern Minnesota community leaders are calling on the legislature to pass a nearly $3 million funding proposal. It would help communities prepare for extreme rain and the impact of climate change.

According to the MPCA, Minnesota's water infrastructure is designed for a climate of the past. Minnesota now ranks second in the nation for extreme weather events, second only to California.

If approved, the funding over the next two years would allow communities to secure grants for climate resiliency planning. With this funding, the MPCA could assist up to 15 communities each year, but the demand is even higher.

Rochester's 2019 rain events cost the city more than $500,000 in repairs to the stormwater system, exposed wastewater lines, and damage to roads and pedestrian pathways. Because the city has six streams coming into the city, Rochester is more vulnerable to intense rains. That's why Rochester has protections in place, but Mayor Kim Norton says 2019 pushed those systems to the limit.

"We were 6 inches from having one of the reservoir spillways used and these were designed for 200-year frequency events, and of course that is not sufficient any longer," says Mayor Norton.

The mayor of Lanesboro stresses his community is seeing extreme weather impacting its two main industries: agriculture and tourism. Mayor Jason Resseman says the city's infrastructure is aging. It's particularly in need of a new wastewater treatment facility and stormwater runoff infrastructure. However, the city council is hesitant to approve these costs because being selected for bonding is never guaranteed. This nearly $3 million would give them more confidence.

"I feel that an understanding of how the climate affects this infrastructure and the ability to give councils in smaller towns in particular, like mine, the reassurance that there is grant money available for these engineering and design costs," explains Mayor Resseman. "So they can move forward in a pragmatic fashion to do as best for their community without that hesitation of going out on a limb."