Clear

MNsure rates to hold steady in 2020, show market stability

Minnesotans who buy health plans through the state-run health insurance exchange or directly from health insurers will see average premiums hold steady or decline next year.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 5:21 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesotans who buy health plans through the state-run health insurance exchange or directly from health insurers will see average premiums hold steady or decline next year.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce also released data Tuesday that shows most people covered through a small business health plan will see average premium increases of 2% to 4%.

State Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley says the rate changes show Minnesota's individual health insurance market has stabilized. But Kelley says many Minnesotans "still struggle to afford health insurance," due to expensive premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

MNsure says next year, every county in Minnesota will offer at least two insurers. The Star Tribune reports while the lineup of insurance companies selling coverage through MNsure is holding steady, those companies are adding a total of 39 new health plan options.

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1. Minnesotans can view available 2020 plans through MNsure starting Oct. 15.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain will continue for parts of Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Chatfield downs Rushford-Peterson 3-1

Image

Schaeffer Academy holds off Randolph

Image

St. Charles sneaks past Cotter 3-2

Image

JM sweeps Red Wing

Image

Two shootings inside of a week in Mason City

Image

Get your Real ID

Image

New Americans Academy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Cradle to Career

Community Events