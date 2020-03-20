Clear
MNsure opening new enrollment period due to coronavirus

Minnesotans without insurance will have 30 days to sign up.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 1:49 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 1:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans without insurance will be able to apply for coverage through MNsure starting Monday.

Governor Tim Walz says a 30-day special enrollment period is being opened due to the potential increase in coronavirus cases.

“Every Minnesotan deserves access to health coverage during this uncertain time,” says Walz. “This critical action will help ensure Minnesotans can receive the care they need during the COVID-19 crisis. I want to thank MNsure and the health plans for stepping up. Everyone is doing their part.”

The enrollment period starts March 23 and runs through April 21.

“It’s incredible to see our community partners and health plans working to ensure Minnesotans have security and stability during this pandemic,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I strongly encourage people who do not currently have health coverage to take advantage of this opportunity, which will help make sure all Minnesotans have access to the health care they deserve.”

To apply, people can go online to MNsure.org. The MNsure Contact Center is open between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.

“As more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed throughout the state, we want to make sure every Minnesotan has the security of health insurance to ensure they can get the care they need if they contract this serious illness,” says MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “Uninsured Minnesotans can come to MNsure.org to sign up for coverage.”

If Minnesotans have lost health insurance through their employer, they may also be eligible for a special enrollment period through MNsure. Specific details, verifications and key dates are available on MNsure.org. Minnesotans who experience another qualifying event (such as marriage, birth of a child or a move) are also eligible to shop for coverage.

