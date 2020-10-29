MNsure open enrollment begins Sunday, Nov. 1

KIMT NEWS 3 - Starting this Sunday, open enrollment begins through MNsure.

Getting coverage is just a few clicks away.

MNsure is Minnesota's health insurance marketplace where individuals and families can shop around and choose coverage that meets their needs.

MNsure CEO Nate Clark said the pandemic has underscored the importance of having health insurance.

"We're just excited that of course this is going to be an opportunity for all Minnesotans who need to get access to coverage for 2021, this is their chance to come to the exchange and start that enrollment process," Clark said.

New for this open enrollment period, rates are stable meaning most Minnesotans' rates are going to be similar to what they've paid in the past.

There's also more choices for Minnesotans, specifically for those in the southeast part of the state.

Of course, help will be available if you need it.

"Shopping for health insurance and understanding your coverage options can be complicated," Clark said. "That's why we have also have a network of assisters around the state who can help Minnesotans understand their options and get covered."