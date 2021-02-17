MNsure is now open for Minnesotans to browse around for health coverage

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesotans wanting to browse around for health coverage can now do so through MNsure.

MNsure is the state run health insurance exchange and it's a place where Minnesotans can compare plans side by side and purchase health insurance. The regular open enrollment period runs from November first through mid December, so this is a special open enrollment to help uninsured and other Minnesotans obtain coverage following a nationwide announcement ordered by President Biden.

The CEO of MNsure, Nate Clark, said the exchange is the only place Minnesotans can apply for financial help to lower the cost of monthly insurance premiums. "Just because you're uninsured, perhaps you're enrolled somewhere else, but you want to get quality comprehensive coverage, so you come to MNsure for that," he explained. "Or maybe you're enrolled off the exchange, aren't receiving tax subsidies, but want to start receiving and that's why you decide to come."

The pandemic has forced millions of Americans into unemployment and we all know without a job, getting access to comprehensive care might be a little tricky. Clark said the most important advice he has for Minnesotans is never assume you make too much money and if you're uninsured, don't assume you can't afford it. "It's just so important that folks get covered. We live in a time that's really uncertain," he said. "The pandemic is still very much with us. We think it's getting better, but the folks we're talking to and hearing from, they just want to have the security of comprehensive health coverage."

MNsure ran a similar special enrollment period for uninsured Minnesotans last March at the beginning of the pandemic and enrolled nearly 10,000 people into private coverage. This enrollment period goes through May 17th.