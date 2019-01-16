Clear
MNDot hosts public forum

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is conducting a series of public forums

Jan. 16, 2019
Updated: Jan. 16, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

CANNON FALLS, Minn.-Today MnDot held a public forum to get the community's perspective on the upcoming project.
Community members filled the room to express their thoughts about the Highway 52 Southbound Improvement Project.
The project will include snow drift prevention and new pavement along highway 52 that affects residents in Hader, Zumbrota and Goodhue County.
Jai Kalsy works for MnDot and says the project is long overdue.

“Accident rates are creeping up especially on highway 57 in hader,” said Kalsy.

Construction is expected to start in 2021 and go until 2023.
MnDot is in the preliminary design stage of the project. They're planning another forum next month.

I'm tracking light snow tonight and a winter storm for Friday.
