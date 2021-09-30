MnDOT launches Med City Mover automated shuttle in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two low-speed, driverless, multi-passenger shuttles called the Med City Mover are now available for free public rides downtown.

Connecting residents to hotels, mayo clinic, and grocery stores all in the heart of the Med-city.

Rochester is the first pilot for this project with a community known for innovation and collaboration.

Tara Olds with MNDot says this introduces connected and automated vehicles to Rochester and the state.

“This is the opportunity for them to experience it. It's on the road, they can experience it as a rider, as another roadway user, walking, driving, biking, and they can understand some of the limitations of the technology today too,” Olds explains.

Each shuttle follows a pre-programmed route with two stops in front of the Gonda building and People's Food Cooperative.

As with any new technology, challenges arise including the first time these shuttles will be introduced to winter weather.

Gordon Glass with First Transit says, “It's a new technology. it will take some time to get it fully embedded in the system. Try not to pass us if you can, but just enjoy, come ride it, and experience it so you understand more about what the vehicle is doing,” says Glass.

The driverless shuttles travel at a top speed of 15 mph and can seat 6 passengers and one wheelchair at a time.

There are no steering wheels or visible brake/gas pedals.

Glass adds, “ There's a number of systems and cameras that pick thousands of hits to determine where things are, potential obstacles. In addition, there is an operator always on board to assist for that, if they ever need to take over for an emergency.”

The Med City Mover is completely free and open to the public. Operating hours are Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3:30 pm and weekends from 9-5.

The shuttles will be in operation through next August.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking at a number of other projects throughout the state aiming to introduce people to this type of technology.

MNDot partners with the City of Rochester, First Transit, Easy Mile, DMC and Mayo Clinic to launch this pilot program.