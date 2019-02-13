Clear
MNDPS: Stop posting about road conditions on social media while driving

It’s not only dangerous, it’s illegal.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 7:38 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s what everyone is talking about…the awful road conditions this winter weather is creating.

But Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Traffic Office is telling people to stop talking about it online while driving.

In a tweet, the Traffic Office stated that it’s seeing a lot of people videoing the roads and posting to social media while driving.

It’s something driver Amanda Erickson often sees, too.

”I don't see it while I'm driving, but I see people's posts about it on social media, so they definitely are doing it,” she said. “I think it's really dangerous that they're doing it and it could be life-threatening for them.”

Life-threatening is right. According to MnDPS, there have been six distracted-related fatalities on Minnesota roads since December 1, 2018.

Driving and posting isn’t just dangerous, but illegal too. It falls under the Use of Wireless Communication Device statute. If a person gets in a crash while posting and driving can get cited for driving without due care.

Depending on the amount of offenses, penalty fines can range from $50 to almost $300, before added court fees.

If posting causes a crash that kills someone, the charge can be upped to a homicide or criminal vehicular operation.

