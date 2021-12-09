MNDOT prepares for winter weather

ROCHESTER, Minn.- KIMT News 3's Storm Team 3 is expecting at least six to nine inches of snow on Friday and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing for the worst.

101 MNDOT snowplows will be on state highways in southeast Minnesota tomorrow as the heavy powder comes down.

Mike Dougherty is the spokesperson for MNDOT's District Six and said drivers should plan ahead before hitting the streets tomorrow.

"Plan ahead. A lot of that the storm it sounds like in the morning there may not seem like there is much but plan into the afternoon and evenings traveling will be difficult at times just given the amount of snow they talk about falling in some places, it can be an inch an hour, so that is going to be hard for the snow plows to keep up at that rate. So, plan ahead for a slower trip or do you need to make that trip," Dougherty said.

Dougherty said MNDOT's salt supply is more than sufficient and will be able to tackle slick conditions.