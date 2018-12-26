Clear
MNDOT prepares for snow and rain to keep motorists safe

Over 100 plows will be out until midnight.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 5:36 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - MNDOT is prepared for the weather coming Southeastern Minnesota's way.

Until midnight, they have more than 100 trucks out working. However, the mix of rain and snow we're expecting is a unique situation for MNDOT to ready themselves for. After clearing snow, they don't want to lay down salt or brine too early and have it swept away by rain.

"some of that can wash away, some of that work that they've put in in terms of putting salt down or brine so they'll kind of monitor that, just how much that's draining off and then just kind of have to wait and see where that temperature lies," says spokesman Mike Dougherty.

