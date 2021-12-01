MnDOT gets the roads ready for icy conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While we may not have seen much snow or ice this season in Minnesota, that doesn't mean it won't come when we least expect it - and MnDOT is ready.

"We know winter in Minnesota...it can come in big dumps of snow, it can be sustained," said MnDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty. "We're just trying to make sure our equipment is ready, that our materials are ready, and we feel like that's where we're at right now."

The department has been applying a salt-water solution to off-ramps in preparation for wet conditions turned to icy conditions.

The solution has already been applied along HW 52 due to the high volume of traffic.

Dougherty said most of the solution application is along off-ramps to prepare for people driving at high speeds on the highway needing to slow down to turn or exit.

MnDOT evaluates how much moisture will be on the roads, drive times, and the volume of traffic to determine how much of the solution they will need.

"It allows us to more effectively apply it, plus we use less salt," said Dougherty. "That's good on two fronts. Obviously, it's good for the environment because we're using less salt. But it's also good for the taxpayers that we aren't using as much salt so our costs aren't going up as precipitously as might happen."

While the treatment of the roads does not guarantee there won't be icy conditions for drivers, it creates better friction for tires.

Dougherty reminds drivers to slow speeds down this season, keep headlights on no matter the amount of sunlight, and to stay at least 10 car lengths behind a snowplow when you see one.