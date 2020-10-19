MnDOT crews ready for expected snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - MnDOT crews are preparing for expected snow. The trucks haven't fully transitioned to their snow and ice mode, as trucks are still helping with clean-up from fall. On Monday, MnDOT's 101 plows in the eleven county district are working on checking over their equipment as they wait for the snow to fall.

Salt and brine are ready to treat the roads.

We're all a little rusty when it comes to winter driving, so Mike Dougherty, MnDOT spokesperson reminds drivers to take their time, be ready for slick spots, and be patient with blows working to clear your path.

"Slow down. It's our first snow. There are going to be some slick spots no matter what. Just kind of anticipate those icy conditions a little more so if you're driving in or driving home, you get home safe," says Dougherty. He adds that it's a good time to check over your vehicle and your winter emergency kit to make sure they're good to go for the cold and snowy months ahead.