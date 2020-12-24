MNDOT continues clearing roads following first snowstorm

Some Minnesotans found they were a little rusty driving on slick roads yesterday.

Minnesota State Patrol reports 63 incidents of vehicles sliding off the road December 23 between 9am and 9pm in the Southeastern region-- still only five of those incidents resulted in injuries.

In addition to the off-roaders, there were 36 property damage crashes, and 6 jackknifed semis.

Mike Dougherty with Minnesota Department of Transportation tells KIMT News 3, “things are starting to clear up -- we still see some crashes out there people are probably just driving a little too fast for conditions, they hit an icy patch, they go in the ditch so really caution drivers still, use slower speeds."

There is still plenty of clean up to do. High winds with a light mix of snow and lots of drifting are to blame. MNDOT officials have prioritized getting driving lanes clear.

Thursday they are working on clearing packed snow and getting salt down.

With temperatures so low salt doesn't activate as quickly or effectively, direct sunlight does help.

Snow plow operators will be busy well into Christmas Eve night--as they are focused on moving snow off the edges of roads as the season is young.

Dougherty says, "This is still early December, so there's more storms to come so they want to get that snow down further into the ditches so when it blows and more snow comes, it goes in the right place."

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has created 511 maps -- with travel routes, snow plow cams, and road conditions to allow for drivers to prepare for travel. 511MN.ORG