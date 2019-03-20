Clear
MNDOT builds bridges between STEM and fun

Students put together "bridge in a bag."

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday, MNDOT engineers worked with third graders at George W. Gibbs Elementary School on building 6 foot long bridges. They're even strong enough for students to crawl across once complete..

"A lot of the engineers are retiring and there's data showing that there's going to be a lack of engineers in the near future so kind of promoting those fields and getting those careers in their minds... will help fill those needs in the future," says Kris Langlie, district water resource engineer at MNDOT.

138 students took part in the activitity.

