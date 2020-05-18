Clear

MN stores reopen with new safety precautions

Retailers are excited to reopen while customers remain hesitant in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted: May 18, 2020 10:37 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday was the first day Minnesota retail stores, malls, and other main street businesses were allowed to reopen their doors to the public.

Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester has a lot of small businesses. One store manager says her boutique was bustling with excited customers.

“It feels amazing,” Robyn Kennedy said. “It’s super great – we’ve had a lot of customers come in today.”

Kennedy is the store manager of the Primp boutique in downtown Rochester. She says the customers she spoke with were excited to get inside the shop, even with new restrictions in place.

“They’re so happy just to be in the store environment and we have all new inventory. They (customers) can try clothes on, too, they just have to wear a mask in the fitting room. We also have hand sanitizer stations everywhere so it’s just a good vibe.”

While Primp is just one of the many retailers ecstatic to have cash flow once more, some folk like Cyra Valente, think it’s happening too soon. Valente is from South Carolina and is in the Med City this week for Mayo Clinic.

“We’ve put forth so much effort to stay secluded and get the numbers of the virus down, so then just to go 0-100 I think is a little scary,” Valente said.”

But stores wouldn’t have the Governor’s green light to reopen without added precautions in place.

“We do have disposable masks they can wear in the fitting rooms they can wear around the store as well,” Kennedy added. “We have hand sanitizers and we’re cleaning the store constantly all day and all the employees have to wear a mask, too.”

While all those safety measures are enough to put some customers' minds at ease, Valente still has her reservations.

“I think we should still be waiting a little bit longer for the death toll to go down.”

The “Stay Safe Minnesota” order allows shops to open on May 18 at half capacity if they have a social distancing plan and operate at 50 percent capacity.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 16372

Reported Deaths: 740
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5409467
Stearns174010
Ramsey162572
Nobles13872
Anoka86942
Dakota80223
Olmsted4619
Kandiyohi4151
Washington37819
Clay31020
Rice2602
Scott2591
Wright1721
Sherburne1552
Benton1382
Martin1205
Carver1172
Steele1110
St. Louis10513
Blue Earth870
Pine830
Winona7515
Todd730
Carlton660
Mower650
Freeborn610
Cottonwood580
Polk562
Itasca495
Otter Tail470
Watonwan410
Nicollet393
Chisago371
Dodge360
Jackson360
Meeker360
Le Sueur351
Goodhue340
Murray330
Becker330
Chippewa320
Crow Wing301
Unassigned289
Morrison270
Lyon260
Douglas210
Waseca200
Rock200
Isanti190
McLeod180
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Swift130
Mille Lacs121
Norman110
Wilkin113
Sibley100
Cass102
Pipestone100
Faribault100
Brown102
Kanabec90
Beltrami90
Marshall80
Pope50
Koochiching50
Wadena50
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Lincoln40
Aitkin40
Traverse30
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Pennington20
Grant20
Houston20
Clearwater20
Roseau10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14933

Reported Deaths: 355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk300181
Woodbury227817
Black Hawk160330
Linn89970
Marshall8045
Dallas78811
Johnson5747
Muscatine53233
Wapello3962
Crawford3841
Tama35817
Louisa3103
Scott3098
Dubuque27610
Jasper24913
Washington1728
Pottawattamie1702
Sioux1390
Allamakee1144
Buena Vista1130
Poweshiek868
Plymouth860
Story791
Warren770
Bremer645
Clinton611
Henry461
Boone420
Cedar421
Des Moines391
Guthrie382
Benton361
Jones360
Clayton303
Mahaska291
Iowa290
Osceola270
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Shelby230
Monroe221
Marion220
Winneshiek200
Wright200
Lee190
Lyon190
Clarke180
Harrison180
Cerro Gordo180
Grundy170
Madison161
Monona150
Butler140
Davis130
Webster131
Greene130
Mills120
Delaware120
Howard120
Hardin120
Jefferson120
Audubon111
Floyd111
Hamilton110
Keokuk110
Page100
Unassigned90
Clay90
Cherokee90
Van Buren80
Carroll80
Jackson80
Appanoose83
Chickasaw70
Humboldt70
Franklin70
Ida70
Winnebago70
Adair60
Dickinson60
Kossuth50
Hancock50
Montgomery50
Sac50
Mitchell40
Fremont30
Pocahontas30
Worth30
Union20
Taylor20
Cass20
Palo Alto20
Emmet10
Adams10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Lucas10
Decatur00
