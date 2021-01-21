MN pilot program begins giving COVID shots to seniors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has begun administering a limited supply of coronavirus vaccine to seniors through a pilot program on Thursday after federal vaccine priorities expanded last week to include the newly eligible group.

The program’s limited supply of 12,000 shots is reserved for seniors, teachers and child care workers at nine sites across the state, with the vaccine coming from the state's weekly shipment of 60,000 doses from the federal government. Demand for appointments was so great earlier this week that a website to arrange them quickly crashed.

More than 900,000 Minnesotans are over 65, and the program currently aims to make just 6,000 doses available per week to that group.