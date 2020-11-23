MN officials unveil app to fight Covid-19

ROCHESTER, Minn-Minnesota is turning to technology to slow the spread of Coronavirus. During a news conference, Monday, state officials unveiled an app called COVIDawareMN.

If you test positive for Covid-19, the health department will give you a code to enter into COVIDawareMN. The app then sends an anonymous alert to people you have been in contact with.

Governor Tim Walz says this is another tool for fighting the virus.

“There is no data tracking, there's no data collected,” said Walz. “There's no data sent to the department of health nor to Google or Apple or anyone."

Nathan Evans works for fast phone repair. Evans specializes in-app security.

Evans pointed out the app doesn't gather personal information, but bluetooth has to be enabled for the app to work.

“It is all decentralized, which means is that these keys are not uploaded to a server,” said Evans.

Evans views the app as another line of defense. Adding this app is just like wearing a mask.

"I want to be clear to Minnesotans this is an opt-in alternative,” said Walz. “I would strongly encourage if not beg you please do so. It's random people deserve to know if they have been exposed to Covid-19.

According to Governor Walz, 27 states use an app similar to this.