MN non-profit ensuring every child's birth is celebrated

The birth of a baby is an exciting time, or at least it should be for families. KIMT News 3 is learning not everyone's experience is the same, especially for families of babies born with Down Syndrome.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 9:09 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Now, a Minnesota non-profit, Jack's Basket, is expanding its reach to ensure every child is celebrated.
KIMT News 3 is learning not everyone's experience is the same, especially for families of babies born with Down Syndrome.
Now, a Minnesota non-profit, Jack's Basket, is expanding its reach to ensure every child is celebrated.
Southeastern Minnesota moms, Nicole Kunkel and Kristin Overland, both have daughters born with the genetic disorder and say there is a lot of uncertainty when you give birth to a child with special needs.
That's where Jack's Basket comes into play.
The organization gives baskets to families of children born with Down Syndrome.
The baskets are stuffed with a onesie, rattle, pamphlets, books, and much more. The baskets also offer hope.
"It's about making families feel comfortable with their new diagnosis and now their new journey which is amazing. It's such a life changing experience, but always in a positive way," said Jack's Basket Advocate, Nicole Kunkel.
Kunkel didn't receive a basket when her daughter, Gillian, was born and that's why she is now an advocate for the non-profit.
"I wanted to be able to connect with somebody who has been through what I was going through and I wasn't able to experience that," said Kunkel.
Within the last four years she has delivered twenty-one baskets to deserving families, like the Overlands.
Kristin Overland and her husband didn't have a diagnosis of Down Syndrome before their daughter Clara's birth. They only knew that she was very small.
Overland and Kunkel's paths crossed, all thanks to a wicker basket.
"It was really special and just really meant a lot to us. It was like an actual real hug being welcomed into this community of parents and families with Down Syndrome," explained Kristin Overland, Clara's mom.
