MN native prepares for the Big 12 tournament

AMES, Iowa - KIMT News 3 caught up with an Iowa State Cyclones basketball player, Kristin Scott, who is a Kasson native.

Kristin Scott is a Kasson-Mantorville High School graduate.

She averaged double figures all four seasons as a Komet.

Scott holds the school record for the most points, male or female, with 2, 253 points.

Fast forward a few years and she is now a senior at Iowa State getting ready for Big 12 tournament play this week.

"This is a time in the season where it gets kind of tough because it's such a long season. So I think just continuing to buy into the process and paying attention to the little things will get us far," says Scott.

The Cyclones are excited and ready to begin tournament play.

Scott says they won't back down.

"Not to count us out because this season has been very different and I feel that we've overcome a lot of stuff. We played our full schedule. It's been a long year. I'm actually just really proud of the team and how we've handled all the adversity this year," says Scott.

Scott's senior year is very different than any season before.

She talks about what she misses the most.

"The fans. Like at our last game at Hilton. I remember looking up into the stands and just picturing it full again for the last time. It's definitely just missing the fans because that's a huge part of what makes Iowa State, Iowa State," says Scott.

Before she takes the court for her last Big 12 tournament, there's an important step in her routine she needs to get right.

"I have a superstition that if I don't put my left sock on first before my right, that everything will go bad. So I always have to put my left sock and left shoe on first," says Scott.

The Cyclones take on Texas at 10:30 a.m. Friday.