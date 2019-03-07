MN man pleads not guilty to Clear Lake truck theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of stealing a pickup truck in North Iowa is pleading not guilty.

Christian Kelly Brodt, 25 of Blaine, MN, is accused of taking the truck from Tony’s Tire Service in Clear Lake in August 2018. The truck was eventually found heavily damaged and abandoned on Interstate 94 near Minneapolis.

Brodt booked into the Cerro Gordo County jail on February 5. He’s now entered a not guilty plea to 1st degree theft. A trial is set to begin on April 9.