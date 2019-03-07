Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MN man pleads not guilty to Clear Lake truck theft

Christian Brodt Christian Brodt

Vehicle was stolen in August 2018.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of stealing a pickup truck in North Iowa is pleading not guilty.

Christian Kelly Brodt, 25 of Blaine, MN, is accused of taking the truck from Tony’s Tire Service in Clear Lake in August 2018. The truck was eventually found heavily damaged and abandoned on Interstate 94 near Minneapolis.

Brodt booked into the Cerro Gordo County jail on February 5. He’s now entered a not guilty plea to 1st degree theft. A trial is set to begin on April 9.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lt. Gov. Flanagan comes to Rochester

Image

Drivers warned to stay off the roads

Image

Storm system increases flooding risk

Image

Bill proposed by local students moves forward

Image

Murder victim identified

Image

Update on Somali man found deceased in Olmsted County

Image

John Marshall vs. Century

Image

Tracking Multiple Snow Chances

Image

John Marshall vs. Century

Image

SAW: Albert Lea's Zach Glazer

Community Events