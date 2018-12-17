MN man pleads not guilty in Howard County beating

CRESCO, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty to attacking someone at a Howard County party.

Ty Sobolik, 20 of Ramsey, MN, is charged with assault causing serious injury. Authorities say Sobolik was at a party in Florenceville near the Iowa-Minnesota border on April 29. Court documents say the male victim passed out after using a drug called “dab” and Sobolik punched, kicked and body slammed the victim. He reportedly got angry because the victim was “wasting” the drug.

Law enforcement says the victim suffered a broken collar bone that required surgery.

Sobolik entered a not guilty plea Monday. His trial is set to begin on April 3, 2019.