Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MN man pleads guilty to OWI, child endangerment in Cerro Gordo County

Authorities say three-year-old was in the car when it went into the ditch.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 1:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is sentence for drunk driving with a child in the car in North Iowa.

John Nicholas Geiger, 38 of Sartell, MN, pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense and child endangerment, both misdemeanors, for an incident on December 17, 2019, in Cerro Gordo County.

Authorities say his vehicle was found in a ditch near the intersection of 300th Street and Grouse Avenue. Law enforcement says there was a three-year-old in the car with Geiger and his blood alcohol content was .211.

Geiger has been ordered to spend two days in jail, along with two years of supervised probation, and must pay a $1,250 fine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Channel One Bank packing emergency boxes

Image

Supporting local restaurants during Coronavirus pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 3/23 2

Image

Minnesota swimmer keeps reality in perspective

Image

Rochester making moves to help homeless population

Image

Unemployment in Iowa

Image

Investors stay focused on your plan

Image

Parks and Rec Events canceled

Community Events