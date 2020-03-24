MN man pleads guilty to OWI, child endangerment in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is sentence for drunk driving with a child in the car in North Iowa.
John Nicholas Geiger, 38 of Sartell, MN, pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense and child endangerment, both misdemeanors, for an incident on December 17, 2019, in Cerro Gordo County.
Authorities say his vehicle was found in a ditch near the intersection of 300th Street and Grouse Avenue. Law enforcement says there was a three-year-old in the car with Geiger and his blood alcohol content was .211.
Geiger has been ordered to spend two days in jail, along with two years of supervised probation, and must pay a $1,250 fine.
