MN leads the way for carryout food during the coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While life as we know it seems to have come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus, one thing we can’t go without is food. It’s been nearly two weeks since Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared you can’t go inside your favorite eatery, but a recent study shows that Minnesotans aren’t about to go without their favorite grub.

“We try to hit up those places once a week if not more,” said Jake Wieme.

We’ve replaced dine in with carryout across America. A recent study used geotags and Twitter hashtags to figure out where carryout is king. Minnesota came in at No. 1 while Nebraska, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Virginia followed in suit.

For Wieme, he is fearless about buying fast food.

“Just watching how Chipotle was handling it, I think they’ve done a really good job of trying to make sure that there’s as little contact as possible – keeping people away from the food or from each other.”

Eric Gatz is a Rochester DoorDasher and has seen a real hunger for food delivered to the door.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase but on some days there’s been a little bit of a lull here and there because more and more people are out dashing.”

Gatz and his fellow delivery drivers earn a nominal base pay which is barely enough to cover fuel and vehicle maintenance. He’d like patrons to get off their wallet and step it up on the tip front.

“If we were to just try to survive off of what is called the base pay DoorDash gives us, it would barely pay for gas and wouldn’t even pay for our time whereas the people who are really excited to have us come there will leave at least some kind of decent tip for us to make sure we get the food there, make sure we get it to them quickly and make sure that we’re excited to make that delivery,” Gatz said.

Gatz also said he has a heart for helping people and a family to provide for. That’s why he continues to put his health at risk to get your next meal to you. Many delivery services including DoorDash have no contact delivery. The driver will simply place it on your doorstep and watch from their car to make sure you received your grub.