MN lawmakers want to increase penalties for attempted murder of law enforcement

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new bill at the Minnesota Legislature would toughen the penalties for attempted 1st degree murder or a member of law enforcement.

State Senator John Jasinski of Faribault and State Representative John Petersburg of Waseca say their legislation would increase the maximum sentence for such crimes from 20 years to life in prison, and would require a minimum of 30 years be served before being eligible for release.

The bill was presented at a press conference Thursday, where the state lawmakers were joined by Officer Arik Matson, a Waseca police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty last January, as well as Officer Matson’s wife Megan and Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius.

“Every day gets a little easier for our family, and we appreciate the support of the community as we move along in our journey,” says Megan Matson. “This legislation will help make sure law enforcement members and their families will have the full support of the justice system with them when a person tries to keep that law enforcement officer from ever seeing their family again.”

“After prosecuting the case for the attempted murder of Officers Arik Matson, Officer Andrew Harren and Sergeant Tim Schroeder, it was clear there was a glaring gap in our current statutes,” says County Attorney Cornelius. “We provided for higher penalties for murder of police officers, but there was no similar increase in penalties for attempted murder. This legislation fixes that and gives prosecutors in Minnesota another tool in the toolbox to pursue violent criminals.”