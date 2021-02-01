Clear

MN lawmakers introduce bill to legalize marijuana

Minnesota house majority leader Ryan Winkler and other DFL lawmakers are reintroducing a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use in Minnesota.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 7:01 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota house majority leader Ryan Winkler and other DFL lawmakers are reintroducing a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use in Minnesota. 

Winkler said the priority is to end what he calls "the black market for cannabis". 

Winkler is on the record saying his bill is based on conversations he's had with Minnesotans.

Fully, 15 states have now voted to legalize recreational marijuana.  

That now includes our neighbors to the west in South Dakota. 

Minnesota only allow cannabis use for medicinal purposes.

KIMT News 3 reached out to U.S. Senator Tina Smith to get a sense of how our representatives at the federal level view the issue. 

Senator Smith gave us this statement: 

"It's time to end the failed and racist policy of marijuana prohibition.  I support policies to legalize marijuana for adults - and have introduced my own bill in the Senate to do just that - so that we can address the legacy of unjust enforcement, as well as protect the health and safety of our communities." 

KIMT News 3 reached out to Representative Jim Hagedorn and did not hear back.  

Governor Tim Walz mentioned this in his news conference this past week as well saying, " I would still like the legislators to take a look at recreational cannabis because of the, not just the revenue sources that are there that dwarf sports betting, but because of the equity issue and to be quite honest, the racial impact of our cannabis laws". 

Legislative observers consider the bill a long shot, but if it were to pass, it would expunge most marijuana-related convictions while also funding public health awareness and substance abuse treatment. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 461807

Reported Deaths: 6268
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin958011529
Ramsey41201764
Dakota34166364
Anoka31777372
Washington20904242
Stearns18244193
St. Louis14210254
Scott12421103
Wright11942108
Olmsted1109178
Sherburne840171
Carver715039
Clay666584
Rice639178
Kandiyohi563473
Blue Earth554533
Crow Wing494579
Otter Tail467769
Chisago467338
Benton429288
Winona400748
Mower382729
Douglas382466
Nobles376647
Goodhue366764
Polk333160
McLeod330948
Beltrami320948
Morrison315845
Lyon307341
Becker292940
Itasca290844
Isanti290744
Carlton289143
Steele284610
Pine273215
Freeborn261423
Todd235130
Nicollet233440
Brown222735
Le Sueur218916
Mille Lacs217845
Cass212024
Meeker202633
Waseca196816
Wabasha17863
Martin173826
Roseau166917
Hubbard154038
Houston145314
Dodge14324
Redwood142627
Renville140340
Chippewa133733
Fillmore13078
Cottonwood130318
Wadena122519
Rock113012
Aitkin112933
Faribault112216
Sibley11137
Watonwan10818
Kanabec102018
Pennington101616
Pipestone98224
Yellow Medicine95417
Murray9288
Jackson88710
Swift86218
Pope7535
Stevens7118
Marshall70815
Clearwater68914
Lake67516
Lac qui Parle66416
Wilkin64310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4942
Big Stone4713
Grant4508
Norman4288
Mahnomen4227
Unassigned41168
Kittson38521
Red Lake3234
Traverse2834
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 317684

Reported Deaths: 4843
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47978500
Linn18522293
Scott16229180
Black Hawk14374259
Woodbury13258197
Johnson1247062
Dubuque11830176
Dallas933778
Pottawattamie9332126
Story901140
Cerro Gordo481474
Webster477081
Warren475459
Clinton469772
Sioux463062
Marshall438568
Des Moines404253
Muscatine401283
Buena Vista400635
Wapello3590100
Plymouth356572
Jasper340563
Lee336542
Marion317459
Jones278453
Henry271733
Carroll259543
Bremer253751
Crawford238531
Boone228524
Washington227439
Benton217851
Mahaska202640
Jackson199335
Tama193961
Dickinson191032
Kossuth185449
Delaware179036
Clay175523
Fayette169526
Wright168928
Buchanan165324
Winneshiek165324
Hamilton164736
Harrison161265
Hardin160633
Cedar158920
Clayton155651
Butler153629
Page151517
Floyd143438
Cherokee140931
Mills140117
Lyon139635
Poweshiek138927
Hancock134525
Allamakee132837
Iowa131123
Madison129612
Calhoun12489
Winnebago124630
Grundy124128
Jefferson123529
Cass118045
Louisa118033
Mitchell117939
Chickasaw115012
Appanoose114543
Union114427
Sac114217
Emmet111435
Shelby110029
Humboldt108520
Unassigned10650
Franklin105619
Guthrie105627
Palo Alto93516
Montgomery92130
Howard90320
Keokuk86828
Clarke85013
Monroe83626
Pocahontas79117
Ida78130
Monona72321
Davis71323
Adair70624
Greene7028
Lucas67712
Osceola65412
Worth6284
Taylor61211
Fremont5318
Van Buren51316
Decatur5095
Ringgold46612
Audubon4338
Wayne42621
Adams3083
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Mason City
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking a dry start to the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Purse containing sentimental photo album stolen

Image

Sara's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Heavy demand for vaccine appointments in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Sporting Events During The Pandemic

Image

Food Assistance Program Freeze

Image

MN Lawmakers push to legalize marijuana

Image

Iowa Vaccine Dashboard

Image

Covid Fee for schools

Image

Mask Mandate On Public Transportation

Image

Proclamation For Unity

Community Events