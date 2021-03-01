Minnesota lawmaker pushes for bill to combat sex trafficking

AUSTIN, Minn. - An estimated 600,000 to 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders each year.

That's according to the U.S. Department of State.

Minnesota lawmakers are trying to crack down on the issue. A new bill could give law enforcement extra resources.

The Minnesota Public Safety Committee recently heard a bill aimed at fighting sex trafficking. It would require the police officer standards and training board to develop a model policy for law enforcement when investigating human trafficking cases.

This would educate and give law enforcement better tools and training to address the issue. Rep. Patricia Mueller is the chief author of the bill.

"The post-board would create this model policy and then our local agencies would then have to adopt this policy or something very similar to it,” said Mueller. “Sex trafficking is an issue that doesn’t just plague big cities but also small cities like Austin.”

She says only 17 percent of local agencies have written policy on how to investigate sex trafficking.

Local activist Danielle Nesvold is backing Mueller on her fight. She says the issue plagues Austin and continues to grow. A 2019 Minnesota student survey conducted by Safe Harbor found that 5,000 students from ages 15 to 19 have disclosed trading sex for food or shelter.

"That's a very high number and we did this campaign to create awareness,” said Nesvold. “A lot of people see things they what to know what do we do next and a lot of time we tell them to contact local law enforcement. So how can our local law enforcement proceed?”

Both women say that it will take a community effort to stop human sex trafficking and this bill is another step in the right direction.