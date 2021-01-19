MN health officials say some educators could get vaccine as early as Thursday

AUSTIN, Minn. - Minnesota health officials say a handful of Pre-K through 12th grade educators, staff and childcare professionals, could get a COVID-19 vaccine as early as Thursday.

It's all part of the state's new COVID-19 pilot program.

One teacher at Austin HIgh School says she is eager to get the shot.

While some schools are in-person, others are still distance learning.

Photography teacher Robin Brown says she is ready to be back in the classroom full-time.

She says she will definitely get the vaccine when it is available to her.

As she waits to get a shot, Brown says she will continue to follow the safety protocols, doing whatever she can until things get back to normal.

"Once both vaccinations are taken care of, I'm sure I'm going to feel much more comfortable. I still think, for a time, we will be needing to wear masks and I am going to absolutely respect that, but with the vaccinations, I'm going to be very, very hopeful and excited for the future," says Brown.

She says seeing students' eyes over their masks is better than distance learning, but she is excited to be able to see smiles again.