MN and IA members of U.S. House split over 2nd Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON DC – Minnesota and Iowa’s Congressional representatives split along party lines in the vote to impeach President Trump.

Minnesota Republican Jim Hagedorn and Iowa’s Randy Feenstra and Ashley Hinson joined the overwhelming majority of GOP House members in voting against impeachment.

Congressman Hagedorn (MN-01) issued the following statement:

“Instead of looking toward the future and doing the business of the American people, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have prosecuted another unwarranted and politically-motivated impeachment.”

“This latest effort by House Democrats to impeach President Trump is further dividing an already splintered nation and subjecting the American people to yet another partisan battle. Democrats began working to impeach and remove the President before he even took the Oath of Office four years ago. They lack credibility on this issue. It is time to move forward as a nation.”

Congressman Feenstra (IA-04) had this to say:

“I will be voting no on impeachment. President Trump, who has committed to a peaceful transition of power, only has seven days left in his term. It is time for our country to come together and move forward -- not to pursue divisive and rushed political exercises.”

“It has been a challenging year, but we must not forget that we are one Nation, under God -- and I’m confident that together, we can work towards a brighter future. I was elected by the great people of Iowa’s 4th District to deliver results, and with their input and feedback, that’s exactly what I plan to do as we move forward and focus on conducting the business of our country.”

Congresswoman Hinson (IA-01) released the following statement regarding efforts to impeach President Trump”

“The violence in the Capitol last week was unacceptable and those involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. As more details emerge about the attack, I am increasingly grateful to the heroic Capitol Police officers who kept us safe--and am devastated they lost some of their own in the name of protecting us.”

“I believe the President bears responsibility and that is why I urged him personally to call off those who were violently storming the Capitol last week. I wish he had spoken up sooner, but he did not. Words matter; there must be accountability for those who feed into dangerous rhetoric on either side of the ideological spectrum.”

“However, impeachment is the wrong path forward for several reasons. Speaker Pelosi is bypassing regular order - including the process of collecting evidence, conducting committee hearings, and having preliminary votes - to rush toward a second impeachment of President Trump. Just a week out from a new Administration, impeachment will only serve to feed the flames and further divide our nation.”

“Next week, there will be a peaceful transition of power to the Biden Administration, and we must re-focus on moving this country forward and solving the everyday problems facing Americans. Amid the chaos, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present real challenges to working people and businesses - Iowans are still trying to put food on the table, handle homeschooling, and struggling to pay their bills.”

“I remain focused on solving these problems. This week, my team and I continued to have productive conversations with the Biden Transition Team on ways we can work together for Iowans. I also spoke with Secretary-Designate Vilsack about key agriculture priorities I aim to work with him on and I hope he is confirmed by the Senate.”

“While last week was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, I am committed to unifying our country and serving Iowans because I know there will be brighter days ahead.”

Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig sided with the Democratic House majority in voting to impeach President Trump. She also released a statement on the matter:

“Nearly four years ago, on the steps of the United States Capitol, President-elect Donald Trump swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and to faithfully execute the duties of his office to the best of his ability. Last week, the nation watched in horror as an angry mob of insurrectionists – summoned and incited by President Trump – marched on those same steps and attacked the Capitol, resulting in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.”

“Like President Trump, I took an oath to uphold our Constitution and defend our Democracy. Unlike the President, I intend to uphold mine. After witnessing and experiencing the January 6th attack on our Capitol, it is clear that President Trump asked these terrorists to show up in Washington, assembled them and incited them to march to the Capitol to attack a separate branch of government. For that reason, I am voting today in support of his impeachment.”