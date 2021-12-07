MN and IA Prep Boys' and Girls' Basketball Scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Charles City 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 40
Eagle Grove 41, Belmond-Klemme 28
Forest City 63, North Union 37
Lake Mills 67, Bishop Garrigan 40
Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, Nashua-Plainfield 26
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 59, Rockford 43
Osage 71, Saint Ansgar 25
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Bishop Garrigan 67, Lake Mills 18
Central Springs 34, North Butler, Greene 24
Nashua-Plainfield 37, Newman Catholic, Mason City 26
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51, Rockford 34
Saint Ansgar 43, Osage 41
West Fork, Sheffield 55, Northwood-Kensett 28
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Austin 62, Mankato East 43
Hayfield 82, Schaeffer Academy 50
Lanesboro 52, Mabel-Canton 41
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 64, Kingsland 54
New Richland-H-E-G 62, Blooming Prairie 53
Rushford-Peterson 61, Fillmore Central 44
Stewartville 82, Waseca 43
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Grand Meadow 76, Southland 26
Lanesboro 48, Mabel-Canton 22
New Richland-H-E-G 68, Blooming Prairie 44
Lourdes 66, Byron 61
Rushford-Peterson 56, Fillmore Central 53