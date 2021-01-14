MN State Patrol reminds drivers how to handle icy roads

Southeastern Minnesota is anticipating a significant snowfall over Thursday night.

State officials are urging drivers to reduce speed that's safe for conditions and to avoid travel -- or allow for extra travel time.

If you do find yourself out on the road, turn your headlights on, drive the speed limit, and don't drive distracted.

Minnesota State Patrol says they will operate under normal staffing but will call in extra troopers to assist with crashes as needed.

They also will be out actively enforcing traffic violations. Keeping roads clear of accidents is their main priority.

Sgt. Troy Christensen with Minnesota State Patrol explains, “If you go in the ditch, you're cited for failure to drive with due care, because in Minnesota you're required to maintain control of the vehicle at all times, it doesn't matter the road conditions or weather is."

He adds, “So even if you're driving at the speed limit or below it, if you're driving too fast for the conditions you still can be cited for a speeding violation.”

MNDoT will be out well into Friday so it is important to give snow plows enough space, stay in your lane, and reduce speed to allow them to do their jobs safely.