Clear

MN Senator pushing for transparency in drug company spending

New legislation would mandate disclosure of spending on marketing and executive salaries.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 9:16 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON D.C. – Minnesota Senator Tina Smith says she wants to hold drug companies accountable for high prices.

Smith has introduced legislation she says will benefit seniors, families, and taxpayers.

“My bill is a comprehensive effort to bring prescription drug prices down—which is the number one thing Minnesotans talk to me about,” says Senator Smith, a member of the Senate Health Committee. “We need to improve competition, make the big drug companies tell us exactly how they’re spending all the money that they’re making and allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices with these drug companies. Right now, these companies are just naming their price and Americans have to pay it. When you hear about people rationing their life-saving medication because they can’t afford the dosage recommended by their physicians, you know we have a real problem, and I want to fix it.”

Smith says her “Affordable Medications Act” would require drug companies to report how much they spend on research, advertising, and CEO pay. The bill would also create an innovation fund for new antibiotics and public funding of clinical drug trials.

The legislation is being co-sponsored by five candidates for President: Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of New Hampshire, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fix it up or build new? Byron deciding future of community pool

Image

Tracking A Cold Start To Recovering Temps

Image

National Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

SAW: Samantha Heyer

Image

Checking in with Titan

Image

Methodist church & LGBTQ Marriage

Image

Update: search for missing man

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/12

Image

RFD trains for confined space rescues

Image

Air quality deaths in Minnesota

Community Events