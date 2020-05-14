MN Senate Leader: Bonding bill likely to pass by Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Republican majority in the Minnesota Senate is predicting the Legislature will pass a long-stalled public construction borrowing bill before the Monday deadline.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to let his stay-at-home order expire might trigger the necessary bipartisan cooperation. Walz and other Democrats have proposed similar packages that would require just over $2 billion in borrowing. Senate Republicans have not.
That led Democratic senators to express frustration on the Senate floor Thursday. Gazekla replied that he wants to see a bonding bill pass without waiting for a special session.
