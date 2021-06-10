MN Republican Convention coming back to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2022 Minnesota Republican State Convention is coming back to Rochester.

GOP State Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan made the announcement Thursday. The convention will be held May 13 and 14 at the Mayo Civic Center.

"We are excited to announce our 2022 State Convention will be held at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester next spring," says Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan. "Rochester is one of Minnesota's most vibrant cities and we are excited to host this important event in southern Minnesota ahead of the 2022 election."

The Minnesota GOP says over 2,200 delegates and alternates from Minnesota's eight congressional districts will gather to endorse candidates for statewide races for Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and State Auditor.

The State Republican Convention has not been held in Rochester since 2014. It was to have been held in Rochester in 2020 but was changed to an online event due to the COVID pandemic.