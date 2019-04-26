Clear
MN National Guard: 90 reports of sexual assault in past five years

Information released at safe work environment meeting.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota National Guard says it's received 90 reports of sexual assault in the past five years, including cases that ranged from inappropriate touching to rape.

Guard leaders shared the information with more than 400 soldiers, airmen and civilians who gathered at the Arden Hills armory Thursday to discuss sexual assaults and providing a safe work environment.

The Star Tribune reports that of the 51 cases for which the Guard could release details, 35 were incidents in which both victim and offender were Guard members. In the remaining 16 cases, the victim was a member of the Guard and the offender was either a civilian or a member of another military unit.

About 20 percent of the Minnesota National Guard's 13,200 members are women.

