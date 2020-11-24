MN House Republicans unveil economic relief package

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota House of Republicans are unveiling their own economic relief package following Governor Walz's COVID-19 relief package announcement.

The Main Street Relief Act includes a $400 million grant program to help businesses most impacted by the recent shutdown.

The act lays out a 3-month sales tax holiday for businesses that have been limited to take out or curbside operations as well as a 3-month sales tax holiday for fully closed businesses that would begin once things reopen.

The proposals also calls for temporary doubling of the current cap for takeout, beer, wine and liquor sales.

The Minnesota Senate and House will need to compromise on a package to send to Gov. Walz for a signature.

Rep. Jim Nash (District 47) said, "I feel very strongly that we have people that will come to the table and recognize that this is an unusual time, this is a unique circumstance, and if we just put aside any hard and fast, strident differences we have on this and recognize that it's temporary, I think we have a long way to go and it will see success."

Walz is also working on a plan that he hopes will act as a bridge until more federal relief is provided.

He said, "Now is the time for a package to go forward. The sacrifices they're making can't be for naught. We're actually saving lives and keeping people out of the hospital but we need to make sure we're taking care of these folks."

The plan also calls for fitness centers and gyms to be allowed to reopen as long as they follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.