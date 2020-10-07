MN Governor calling another special legislative session to extend COVID emergency powers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is calling yet another special session of the Minnesota Legislature to again extend his peacetime emergency authority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 virus is unpredictable, and as we have seen over the past few weeks, it continues to devastate our communities,” says Governor Walz. “It’s imperative that we have the tools necessary to respond to this public health emergency and protect the health and wellbeing of each and every Minnesotan. This emergency is not over.”

Calling the special session, which will begin on October 12, allows the Governor to extend his emergency powers by another 30 days.

“The COVID-19 virus has claimed the lives of more than 2,000 Minnesotans. Each one is a neighbor, a family member, and a friend. Every one was somebody’s somebody,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We must be prepared to respond quickly and efficiently in order to keep Minnesotans safe. And in turn, we need every Minnesotan to take prudent steps to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their neighbors. While we know Minnesotans are feeling fatigued by the pandemic, it’s more important than ever before that we look out for one another to stop the spread of COVID-19.”