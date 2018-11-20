Clear

MN. Gov. says he'll be home by Thanksgiving

Mark Dayton has been hospitalized for more than a month after back surgery.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 8:50 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he expects to be home before Thanksgiving after complications from back surgery required more than a month of hospitalization.

The 71-year-old Democrat tells Minnesota Public Radio News that his two back surgeries at Mayo Clinic were successful and he feels much better thanks to physical therapy. Dayton said last week that post-surgery complications had damaged his lungs.

Dayton hasn't been seen publicly since before his first surgery on Oct. 12. The procedures were to fuse vertebrae to improve stability of his back and legs, and followed three similar back surgeries earlier. Dayton also had surgery last year for prostate cancer and is in remission.

He did not seek a third term. He'll be succeeded in January by Democrat Tim Walz .

