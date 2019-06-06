MN GOP Chair makes stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan is currently traveling through the state campaigning for the party. On Thursday, she made a stop in Rochester.
Carnahan talked with KIMT about the conclusion of the 2019 legislative session and how the Minnesota GOP are preparing for the 2020 election. "The key priorities are making sure we have the right political infrastructure set up because we want to make sure that we're reaching the right voters, turning out to vote, getting our message across, supporting our candidates."
Carnahan notes the GOP are focused on maintaining and flipping seats, especially because of the upcoming redistricting after the 2020 election. "Republicans want to make sure we hold the majority in the Senate and try to win back the majority in the House because we have redistricting that takes place after this election cycle and the parties in power have influence over redrawing the lines."
Both the GOP and DFL Conventions will be held in Rochester next year.
Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin visited the KIMT Rochester studio on Wednesday.
