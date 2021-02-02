MN Dept. of Health warns of misleading vaccine promises

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health wants you to be careful of vaccine opportunists.

The department has some warnings for all of us.

It says if anyone offers you the vaccine, but asks for any money, they are trying to con you.

The department says the vaccine is free to everyone.

The Minnesota Department of Health says if someone asks for your credit card, bank account, or social security number, do not give it to them.

Public health and health care providers will not call you and ask for this.

If someone offers to sell you a vaccine, they are not legit.

If someone says you can pay to get on a list or get access to a vaccine sooner, don't do it.

Getting on a list through a provider does not cost you money.

If someone offers to ship you a vaccine, that's a con too.

The vaccine needs to be received from a medical professional.

"We know there is a lot of demand for vaccines right now, so claims you can get the vaccine faster sound great. But it's important to be careful because these could be attempts to gain access to your personal information," says Kris Ehresmann, Infectious Disease Director for the Minnesota Department of Health.

Ehresmann says it's important to be patient with health care officials and providers at this time.

They are trying to get the vaccine out as quickly as possible.

The Minnesota Department of Health reminds us the vaccine is available to all of us for free.