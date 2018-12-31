MN Court of Appeals upholds long delayed crash conviction

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man who wasn’t arrested until over two years after a drunk-driving crash loses in the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Authorities say Isaac Thomas Soltau, 29 of Stewartville, crashed his car into a curb on September 23, 2013, after a night of heavy drinking. A passenger was ejected through the rear window. A police officer took a blood sample from Soltau at the hospital

Soltau was then charged in December 2015 with four counts of criminal vehicular operation and two counts of 4th degree DWI. Tests of Soltau’s blood found a blood alcohol content of over .10. Authorities could only explain the delay in charging Soltau by saying the case had “fallen through the cracks.” He was convicted on three criminal vehicular operation counts in 2017 and sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

Soltau appealed his conviction, citing the long delay in charging him and that police had drawn his blood without a warrant.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has now rejected both arguments. The Court rules that Soltau’s defense was not hindered by the delay, he was only held for one day in jail for this matter, and there is no evidence he experienced any anxiety over the lingering potential charges. The Court also found the police officer acted under “exigent circumstances” in taking Soltau’s blood without a warrant because any further delay might have prevented law enforcement from obtaining necessary evidence. A warrant for Soltau’s blood was signed five minutes after it was drawn.