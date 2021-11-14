MN Christmas Market comes to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Around 70 vendors took over the auditorium at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday for the sixth annual MN Christmas Market. For the first time ever Fight For Something, a Minneapolis retail company, brought the market to The Med City.

"To be able to celebrate local and bring these together again means a lot," says Fight For Something founder and CEO Mitch Reaume. "Last year was a really hard year for alot of small businesses. Just seeing our vendors back again and seeing them excited about the chance to sell to the people in person again and have fun events, we're just happy and thankful to be where we are."

Reaume decided to bring the pop-up market to Rochester to help put The Med City on the map as a winter and Christmas destination. He also has the market to benefit children's charities in Minnesota.

"Our goal and the heartbeat behind all this is to do two things. Create a way to make it easy to shop and prioritize local. These are not the big box, these are not Amazon," explains Reaume. "It's their neighbors and for us, the heartbeat of local and the kids charities we get to work with and invest in are really the reason why my co-founder Becky and I do what we do with these."

Customers including Mackenzie Maxwell didn't hesitate to do some shopping.

"I've been going to craft fairs for a while. I really love the Mayo one we do here, so a Christmas one, Christmas gifts, I'm all for it."

MN Christmas Market will be popping up on Sunday at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis. The market will run from 9am-5pm.