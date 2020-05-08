MN Adult and Teen Challenge is helping more clients as the pandemic continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we stay 6 feet apart and isolate from others, experts say it's slowing the spread of COVID-19. But staying away from each other could be creating challenges for many people's mental health.

People are feeling alone and some are using drugs and alcohol to cope. More people are walking through the doors at MN Adult and Teen Challenge in Rochester needing some extra help during this pandemic. The center director, Tom Truszinksi, said the most important thing you can do for someone who is struggling with addiction is reach out and let them know you're concerned.

Truszinksi explained the facility is busier now than ever before because people are feeling alone and that's feeding their insecurities. The center is still open and taking clients, but there are more safety protocols to follow to make sure everyone inside is staying healthy. Everyone inside wears a mask and employees are getting their temperature checked every day.

Unfortunately, clients can't have any visitors for the time being. "We're having to rely on laptops, we're having to rely on Skype and Zoom for those right now, explained Truszinksi. "Our clients have been very understanding that we're trying to protect them and keep their safety our number one concern, but it's wearing thin. So we would appreciate your prayers."

While we're continuing to remain healthy, it's also important to do mental check ups on yourself. "It's really good to do a self check of yourself to see if you're maintaining your personality," said Truszinksi. "That you're maintaining your spiritual disciplines, that you're making sure that you're keeping sane by reaching out to others as you can safely."

Truszinksi said starting next week, they'll be opening the center up for curbside visitation so clients can visit their loved ones.