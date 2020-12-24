MN AG's office says it has been granted restraining order against Albert Lea business

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says it has been granted temporary restraining orders against The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea.

The AG’s Office says another restraining order has also been granted against St. Patrick’s Tavern and Restaurant in New Prague. Both orders say the businesses must stop violating the restrictions in Governor Walz’ COVID executive orders or risk being found in contempt of court.

“Two more courts have recognized the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the firm legal foundation of the State’s legitimate interest in putting a stop to it,” says Attorney General Keith Ellison. “I thank the thousands of Minnesota bars and restaurants that are doing the right thing and meeting their responsibility to their communities by continuing to follow the law. A handful are choosing to ignore their responsibility: by so doing, they’re simply extending the pain the pandemic has already wrought upon all of us.”

The Governor’s executive orders ban on-site eating or drinking in bars and restaurants until January 10, 2021 at 11:59 pm.

“We’re continuing to seek voluntarily compliance from all establishments affected by the executive orders. Enforcement action is a last resort, but I will not hesitate to use it when I have no other choice to protect Minnesotans from this deadly virus,” says Ellison.