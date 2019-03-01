Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MN 2018 Permit to Carry Stats

Just two days after the House passed the most significant gun control measure in decades, new numbers are released in Minnesota taking aim at 2018 permit to carry stats.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 10:50 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Just two days after the House passed the most significant gun control measure in decades, new numbers are released in Minnesota taking aim at 2018 permit to carry stats.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reports more than 69,000 people applied for permits but only about 66,000 were issued. It's a sharp increase from 2017, by about 10,000 permits, but still less than 2016, when 71,000 some people were issued handgun carry permits. Across the state more than 290,000 people in Minnesota have valid permits.
To see the full report click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Tracking snow ending tonight and cold sunshine to follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WEST HANCOCK VS. MONTEZUMA

Image

Two years later: Face transplant progress

Image

Taking a driving test on snowy, slippery roads

Image

Permit to carry numbers in Minnesota

Image

Snowy mailboxes

Image

Winter driving chaos

Image

RFD Responds to CO Calls

Image

Raising the Roof at Crenlo

Image

Dangerous Time on the Roads

Image

Clearing Snow From Semi Trailers

Community Events