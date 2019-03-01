MN 2018 Permit to Carry Stats

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Just two days after the House passed the most significant gun control measure in decades, new numbers are released in Minnesota taking aim at 2018 permit to carry stats.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reports more than 69,000 people applied for permits but only about 66,000 were issued. It's a sharp increase from 2017, by about 10,000 permits, but still less than 2016, when 71,000 some people were issued handgun carry permits. Across the state more than 290,000 people in Minnesota have valid permits.

To see the full report click here.