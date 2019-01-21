Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MLK Day events in our area

Here are a few events happening in our viewing area to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 12:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

KIMT News 3 - Today, millions of people are celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life fighting for equal rights. This year it falls just days after the 90th birthday of the iconic civil rights leader. Celebrations kicked off in our area this morning.
In fact, a popular park in our area was officially renamed in Dr. King's honor. East Park in Rochester is now known as Martin Luther King Junior Park. The city approved the name change last month after an action group of citizens brought the idea to the park board.
A march and dedication and renaming ceremony for the park was moved to inside the Mayo Civic Center because of the cold weather. KIMT News 3’s Calyn Thompson was there, she will have much more from the ceremony tonight during our evening newscasts.


Here are a few other MLK Day events happening today in our area:

*Waldorf University, Forest City: “The True Black History Month" traveling museum 10am to 4pm
*Riverland Community College, Albert Lea: A dreamer and refugee is speaking tonight at 5pm.
*Paramount Theater, Austin: A free screening of the acclaimed documentary "The African Americans - Many Rivers to Cross" tonight at 6pm

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -11°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -12°
Freezing drizzle, snow, and dangerous cold all in this forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Newman's Bohl wins 1A Coach of the Year; other awards announced

Image

Rochester residents talk about life on the US-Mexico Border

Image

Gun show at Mayo Civic Center

Image

Community Sings to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Mayo bell renovations

Image

Rochester Carillon getting much needed update

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center Winter Festival

Image

SMIF funding help out local businesses

Image

Wrestling is growing increasingly popular with girls

Community Events