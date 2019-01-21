MLK Day events in our area

KIMT News 3 - Today, millions of people are celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life fighting for equal rights. This year it falls just days after the 90th birthday of the iconic civil rights leader. Celebrations kicked off in our area this morning.

In fact, a popular park in our area was officially renamed in Dr. King's honor. East Park in Rochester is now known as Martin Luther King Junior Park. The city approved the name change last month after an action group of citizens brought the idea to the park board.

A march and dedication and renaming ceremony for the park was moved to inside the Mayo Civic Center because of the cold weather. KIMT News 3’s Calyn Thompson was there, she will have much more from the ceremony tonight during our evening newscasts.



Here are a few other MLK Day events happening today in our area:

*Waldorf University, Forest City: “The True Black History Month" traveling museum 10am to 4pm

*Riverland Community College, Albert Lea: A dreamer and refugee is speaking tonight at 5pm.

*Paramount Theater, Austin: A free screening of the acclaimed documentary "The African Americans - Many Rivers to Cross" tonight at 6pm