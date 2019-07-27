Missing boy feared drowned in Blue Earth County

RAPIDAN, Minn. – A boy is feared drowned in southern Minnesota.

Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputies and area first responders were called to Rapidan Dam Park around 5:49 pm Saturday for a missing 11-year-old. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy was swimming in the river with other children and may have been pulled into deeper water by the current of the Blue Earth River.

Search efforts continued until sundown Saturday and will resume Sunday morning. Rapidan Dam Park will be closed while the search is underway.

The name of the boy is being withheld by the Sheriff’s Office pending family notification.