Clear

Missing boy feared drowned in Blue Earth County

Search efforts to resume Sunday morning.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RAPIDAN, Minn. – A boy is feared drowned in southern Minnesota.

Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputies and area first responders were called to Rapidan Dam Park around 5:49 pm Saturday for a missing 11-year-old. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy was swimming in the river with other children and may have been pulled into deeper water by the current of the Blue Earth River.

Search efforts continued until sundown Saturday and will resume Sunday morning. Rapidan Dam Park will be closed while the search is underway.

The name of the boy is being withheld by the Sheriff’s Office pending family notification.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Marginal risk of severe weather on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather 10 7/27

Image

Autocross invades Olmsted County Fair

Image

Hancock County District Fair could be seeing uptick in attendance

Image

City of Fountain turns 150

Image

Families get free backpacks with school supplies

Image

Outbreak in food related illnesses

Image

Food shelf seeks new steward

Image

Training to save lives

Image

Knights hold off Pekin rally; advance to Class 1A semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/26

Community Events