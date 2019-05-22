Clear

MIAC ousts original member St. Thomas for being too strong

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has decided to oust the NCAA Division III league's largest school, St. Thomas, for competitive purposes.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 1:36 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has decided to oust the NCAA Division III league's largest school, St. Thomas, for competitive purposes.

The MIAC announced Wednesday the Tommies will be "involuntarily removed" in two years by the conference they helped found in 1920. Of the current 13 members, St. Thomas is one of four campuses located in the state's capital city, St. Paul.

The private Catholic liberal arts university has about 6,200 undergraduates, double the enrollment of the next-closest schools in the league. The Tommies have won 12 consecutive MIAC all-sports trophies on both the men's and women's side, based on conference finish in each event.

St. Thomas president Julie Sullivan called the decision "extremely disappointing." The Tommies could try to join another Division III league or move to Division II.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking slowly clearing skies today and temps returning to normal.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Returning Sunshine

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Image

RPD talks bomb scare

Image

Wastewater treatment plant moratorium

Image

Inclement weather compensation plan

Image

Chris' Reality Graphics

Image

Utility rates going up in Mason City

Image

Bryce Ball experiences success at DBU

Image

Lourdes baseball looks to continue undefeated season

Image

IHSAA/IGHSAU golf state finalists

Community Events