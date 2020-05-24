MDVA to honor veterans virtually on Memorial Day

PRESTON, Minnesota - Each Memorial Day, thousands of people gather at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery in Preston to honor those who were killed in the line of duty. This year will look different during the Covid-19 pandemic - the ceremony will be held online.

The Minnesota Department of Veteran's Affairs partnered with Twin Cities PBS-TBT, to create a half-hour program dedicated to veterans lost. Governor Walz will speak during the ceremony.

Cemetery representative Sasha Holst said with the ongoing pandemic, this was a perfect way to celebrate our veterans.

"We just felt we had to have a way to honor and pay our respects so we thought we had to do something with the video," Holst said. "I just figure that this year would be a special way, a different way but we want to have the same goal which is to honor and pay our respects to our Minnesota veterans."

The event will be broadcasted on TBT's channel, website and their Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. at next Sunday at 8 a.m.