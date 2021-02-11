MDH works to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to hardest hit communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health is working to respond to to health inequities across the state by looking to 'meet Minnesotans where they are' when it comes to getting vaccinated.

That means creating more vaccination sites in a bid to increase vaccine access as an important part of COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

Commissioner Jan Malcolm explained, "We have are mobilizing health care systems, local pharmacies, our federally qualified community health centers, local hospitals, local public health and state run community vaccination sites all as part of a strong and reliable network that will meet all Minnesotans where they are."

Among those state run sites is one in Rochester's as MDH announced Mayo Civic Center will open on Sunday as a community vaccination site.

The site will serve roughly 1,500 Minnesotans age 65 and older. In a press call MDH said almost 30% of that age group has had its first dose of the vaccine across the state.

The hope is to continue expanding access to the hardest hit communities and minority groups who may not have it readily available.

She added, "This really means both getting the doses of vaccine out to the right places to reach people including people in the most hard hit communities. It also means having the right resources while encouraging and assisting people to get the shots when they are available."

The Civic Center community vaccination site won't be open for walk-in appointments. Those who are interested will have to wait for the state to reach out to schedule an appointment.