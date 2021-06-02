MDH to launch three digit phone line for mental health emergencies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health is launching a new three-digit phone number to help anyone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Starting July 2022, Minnesotans will be able to reach a trained crisis counselor at any time by dialing 988. Calls will be directed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which offers free and confidential support to anyone in distress.

Tim Hunter, the regional program coordinator of the CREST Adult Mental Health Initiative in Southeast Minnesota, says implementing the 988 phone line could broaden access to mental health services and have other benefits for Minnesotans.

"I think it's possible that this can destigmatize mental illness events, and kind of broaden the outreach for our providers and for the work being done."

However with more people seeking support through 988, Hunter believes it's critical Minnesota bolsters its existing support systems in order to meet needs.

"I think it's going to reach a lot of people, and us here as a region and as a state need to be able to respond to the people that are calling that number. And then really having a strong interfacing connection with the good work that's happening here in Southeast Minnesota."

MDH says Minnesotans needing support should call 1-800-273-TALK(8255) until 988 is activated.